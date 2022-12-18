Sub-Zero Temperatures Linger On In Kashmir, Minus 3.2°C In Srinagar

Srinagar: Night temperatures recorded a fall at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with Pahalgam being the coldest place in the Valley.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against the previous night’s minus 2.4°C. While the mercury was around 1.7°C below normal during this time of the year, it was four notches less that than this season’s lowest of minus 3.6°C recorded on Friday, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night. The temperature 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 4.3°C on previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 0.6°C as on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.7°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.2°C, the same as on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 4.6°C (1.2°C above normal), Katra 7.8°C (0.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.3°C (1.9°C above normal).

Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 10.2°C and Kargil minus 10.6°C, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather for now and said that there was no major weather activity expected till December 25. (GNS)

