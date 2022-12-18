Cong delegation also visits

A delegation of the Pradesh Congress Committee led by former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ravinder Sharma also visited the families of the deceased and demanded a time-bound judicial probe into the killings to fix the responsibility.
“We have gone to share the grief of the Dalit families who lost their members in the tragic incident. A high-level time bound probe or a judicial inquiry is a must to provide justice to the victims,” Sharma, chief spokesperson of the committee said.
He said Congress has always stood with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism which has ruined the lives of the people in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 30 years.
Sharma demanded adequate compensation, free education to the minor children of the deceased and government jobs to their family members as part of their rehabilitation.
PTI
