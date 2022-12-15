Biker dies after hit by vehicle in Baramulla, driver arrested

Baramulla: A 40-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle near Stadium colony in Baramulla district on Thursday evening even as the driver has been arrested.

An official said that the man identified as Abdul Majeed Najar of Sumbal died on the spot when a bike he was riding was hit by a truck near Stadium colony. .

He said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested, while a case has also been registered.

“After the completion medico-legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the family for the last rites,” he said—(KNO)

