Working on plan to find a channel of discussion between Pak, India to resolve Kashmir issue: OIC chief

Islamabad: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has said that it has been working on a plan to find a channel of discussion between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

India has previously hit out at the 57-member grouping of Muslim-majority nations, saying bodies like OIC should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on the internal affairs of the country.

India has emphasised that the OIC has no locus standi to comment on matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

“I think the most important thing is to find the channel of discussion between stakeholders [India and Pakistan] and we are working on a plan of action in this regard in collaboration with the Pakistani government and other member countries,” OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha told the media in Muzaffarabad on Sunday.

Taha said that he had undertaken a tour of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to implement a resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) at a recent session, as he wanted to see for himself the situation on the ground.

Earlier, the five-member delegation led by Taha drove to Chakothi sector, where it was briefed by a military commander on the situation at the Line of Control (LoC).

The OIC delegation was on a visit from December 10-12 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print