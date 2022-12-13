Militancy-funding case: Delhi court denies bail to Hurriyat leader

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a militancy-funding case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Special Judge Shailender Malik dismissed Khan’s bail application, saying there were “prima facie” evidence against the accused.

Hurriyat Conference leader Khan was arrested on July 24, 2017 and is currently in judicial custody.

In an order passed on December 3, the court noted that the charges against the accused ware framed in March 2022, and that order has not been stayed or set aside, despite challenge in the High Court.

It noted that the accused was prima facie involved in terror funding activities and had led a pro-ISIS rally and visited the area where terrorists were killed.

The judge said that at the time of framing of charges it was held by the court that there was sufficient evidence available on the record raising “grave suspicion” of involvement of accused in different offences.

“I am of the opinion that once evidence has been found to be sufficient for framing of charge for above said offences, one can easily conclude that accusation against the accused appears to be prima facie true and therefore on this count itself application of accused can be declined,” the judge said.

The court further rejected accused’s claim of delay in trial, saying, “It be noted that right from the day when different charge sheets were filed in this case till date, there has been no delay in the trial”.

A 12,794-page charge sheet was filed by the NIA against Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin and others for “conspiring to wage war against the government” and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley.

Saeed was also accused of using the services of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, a co-accused in the case, for passing on the money to the separatists and some individuals who were actively indulging in stone-pelting in various areas of the Valley, the NIA said in the charge sheet.

The agency has charged Pakistan-based terrorists Saeed and Salahuddin, besides others, with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. PTI

