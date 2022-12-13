Govt sets up panel to probe ‘irregularities’ in fire and emergency dept recruitment

Srinagar: The government on Monday set up a committee to look into the alleged irregularities in the selection process of Fireman/Fireman Drivers of 2020 in the Fire and Emergency Department.

The committee shall be headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department and its two more members include Secretaries to the Government General Administration Department and Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, according to a government order.

The Committee has been asked to submit a report within a period of one month. Earlier two similar committees were constituted regarding alleged regularities in the selection process of Sub Inspector (Home) and Accounts Assistant, Finance Department (FAA) conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board. Both the cases were later handed over to CBI and in one of them, the SI case, the premier investigation has already filed chargesheet against 24 accused persons.

In the FAA selection case, the CBI carried out raids at the premises of 14 accused persons last month. The case was registered by CBI after allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. Subsequently the government of J&K constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the same. The report of the Committee revealed the alleged conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, private company based at Bangalore, beneficiaries candidates & others causing gross irregularities in conduct of said examination.

Regarding SI selections, the CBI said Yatin Yadav of Rewari, the mastermind, had accessed the question paper through Pradip Kumar Katiyar, an employee of a printing press based in Delhi’s Okhla.

The CBI registered a case in SI selection on August 3 this year on a reference from J&K government to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the written examination conducted by the JKSSB on March 27.

The results were announced on June 4 and the same were marred by allegations of irregularities which were ordered to be inquired into by the government by forming a committee. After a report by the committee, the case was handed over to CBI which conducted searches at 77 locations in multiple states and union territories including Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka and J&K. (GNS)

