Sajad lashes at Omar on PSA repeal promise

Srinagar: Asking National Conference to apologize for enacting the Public Safety Act (PSA), Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday lashed out at former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on his promise of repealing PSA, saying the Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir UT has no powers to repeal the law.

In a series of tweets, Lone said that UT Assembly has no powers to amend or enact laws on public order.

“Need a clarification in good faith. Given that JK as on date is a UT. Does UT Assembly have the powers to amend or create laws pertaining to public order. Or say the PSA. So why lie? What an irony. Those who scripted this draconian law, want us to believe they will repeal it,” Lone tweeted.

He said “lying through their teeth has been one consistent trait of those who scripted such laws”.

“Even more ironical that UT assembly just doesn’t have the powers for any such repeal. Lying through their teeth has been one consistent trait of those who scripted such laws,” Lone tweeted.

Without naming NC, Lone asked the party to apologise for enacting the law, which, he said, has been used only against Kashmiris.

“Can we at least have an apology from the creators of PSA which till date has resulted in jailing of thousands of Kashmiris. In percentage terms proportion of people jailed from Jammu under this law is negligible. This law was meant just for the Kashmiri,” Lone tweeted.

