CD Hospital performs rare surgery of implanting SEMS

SRINAGAR: The Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, conducted a rare and complicated surgery implanting a Self-expanding Tracheobronchial Y-shaped metallic stent (SEMS) in a patient diagnosed with cancerous growth of windpipe (trachea) hence compromising the airway/oxygenation.
The procedure was jointly performed by the department of pulmonary medicine and department of Anaesthesia GMC Srinagar on a 52 years male, suffering from an increasing shortness of breath and stridor, who upon Bronchoscopy revealed cancerous growth of trachea and Biopsy and was later diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.
The surgery was performed by a team of interventional pulmonologist led by HOD Pulmonary Medicine Professor Naveed Nazir Shah, Professor Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Associate Professor Syed Suraiya, Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Dar, Dr. Naeem Firdous, Dr. Aaliya Mohi ud Din, Dr. Hena Mustafa, Dr. Shahid Majid and Dr. Aasir Hussain,
The anaesthesia team was comprised of Dr. Israr ul Haq, Dr. Rameez Raja, Dr. Mir Faisal who under the guidance of HOD Anaesthiology, Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb along with allied OT staff including Hilal (I/C), Gulzar, Mohammad Younis, Mohammad Hafeez. Y Shaped metallic stent was placed in position under direct vision via bronchoscope.
By performing this procedure, the CD Hospital has made its mark in the field of international Pulmonology thus registering a great achievement in the history of Chest Medicine.
Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar, has complimented the entire team of CD hospital for their contribution in the medical field.
