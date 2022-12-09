Salary of 162 employees withheld for reporting late to offices, unauthorised absence: Official

Officials conduct major inspection of government offices in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In order to ensure punctuality in government offices, senior officers of District Administration Srinagar on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday conducted surprise inspection of various Government Offices in Srinagar and checked the attendance of employees, an official spokesperson said

The inspection teams headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, East and Sub Divisional Magistrate West undertook surprise inspection of different Government Offices across the District including Rural Development Department, District Panchayat Office, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Chief Agriculture Officer, R&B, I&FC, FCS&CA, RTO, Revenue Training Institute, R&B, Health Institutions in Medical Zone Batamaloo, Kothibagh Higher Secondary, Middle School Kothibagh, Executive Engineer Water Works Division, UPHC, Qamarwari, BH School, Barthana, PHC, Zainakote, GGMS Zainakote,

During the visit, the teams found 162 employees of various Offices either unauthorizedly absent from their duties or reporting late in the Office causing inconvenience to the public, it said.

“Taking serious note of their unauthorized absence and late office reporting, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered withholding salary of all 162 employees. Further explanation was also sought from the all said employees,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reiterated that such inspections will continue in future also and dereliction of duty including unauthorized absence and late office reporting will not be tolerated at all.

He also passed strict instructions to the concerned District heads against allowing any employee to remain absent without proper permission. He asked them to adhere to the office timing to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

