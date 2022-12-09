NC MP raises pesky power cuts in Kashmir in LS

Seeks additional quota of power during ongoing winter

New Delhi: National Conference Member of the Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi raised the issue of unscheduled and pesky power supply in the Lok Sabha, asking the government to take prompt measures to address the issue.

Speaking on matters relating to rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, he drew the attention of the government towards the erratic power supply in Kashmir, said a statement issued here.

“Kashmir is reeling under sub-zero temperatures. Sad to relate that the availability of electricity has also plummeted at this juncture, when it is required the most. The situation has become unprecedented. Administration has failed to streamline the power supply and ensure optimum electricity availability to consumers. The situation this year with regards to power supply is much worse,” Masoodi added.

The electricity demand in Kashmir is 2500 MW but compared to it only 1600 MW is being made available to the region, he said

“Ideally the availability of electricity should increase during winter months to meet the rising demand. I impress upon the concerned ministry to address the needs of the end consumers by enduring optimum electricity for the region by locally streamlining and regulating the electricity supply. More so additional electricity should be allocated from the unallocated quota of Central Generating Stations of Northern Region Pool to Kashmir to meet the swelling requirements during the ongoing harsh winters,” the NC MP added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print