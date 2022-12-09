Minor girl dies, several infected after suspected Hepatitis outbreak in Kulgam village

Kulgam: Panic gripped in Yaripora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday after a 6-year-old girl died and several fell ill due to outbreak of suspected Hepatitis in the village while health teams have been rushed to the spot.

Official sources said that in Turk Tachloo area of Yaripora a suspected Hepatitis outbreak claimed the life of the minor girl, who was admitted at JVC hospital in Srinagar while over a dozen have been tested positive for the infection.

“Few children have been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment among them one is critical”, sources said, adding that the infection has spread due to unsafe water supply in the village.

The minor girl has been identified as Mayra Gulzar.

Block Medical Officer, Yaripora Dr Nighat Nasreen said that a medical team has been rushed to the village for collection of samples. “Medicine is also being given to the infected children”, she said—

