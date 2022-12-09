Follow power curtailment schedule strictly in Kashmir, directs top official

Asks officials to cuts minimise distress cuts
JAMMU/ SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), H Rajesh Prasad on Thursday convened a review meeting with officers of Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) regarding power scenario in Kashmir.
Principal Secretary was briefed by the Managing Director KPDCL, Yasin M Choudhary, regarding the present curtailment schedule of KPDCL which is being implemented by the Sub-Transmission Divisions of KPDCL.
Principal Secretary directed the KPDCL Engineers to strictly adhere to the curtailment schedule so that public won’t have to face hardships on this account.
He also asked to ensure wide publicity of the curtailment schedule so that it reaches to every consumer of KPDCL.
Principal Secretary was also briefed regarding the distress curtailments due to restrictions from the supply end.
Principal Secretary gave a patient hearing to the problems arising out of distress curtailments and assured that the matter will be taken up with the senior officials for redressal.
Later, MD KPDCL visited the Bemina Grid Station during peak hours to get apprised of the load shedding and distress curtailments.
He issued directions that the curtailment schedule must be adhered to strictly and distress cuts be limited to minimum.
The meeting was attended by Shiv Anant Tayal, Managing Director JPDCL, Chief Engineers of KPDCL, JPDCL, JKPCL and JKPTCL, Superintending Engineers of KPDCL and all Executive Engineers (Sub-Transmission Divisions) of KPDCL.