DDC re-polls: Aamina Majeed defeats PC candidate in Drugmulla, Naza Begum wins in Hajin-A

Srinagar: Results were announced on Thursday for the re-poll held earlier this week in two District Development Council (DDC) seats – Drugmulla in Kupwara and Hajin-A in Bandipora. The seats had fallen vacant after the State Election Commission (SEC) rejected the candidature of two contesting candidates, in December 2020, over their ‘dubious credentials’.

Drugmulla in Kupwara witnessed a close contest between Independent candidate Advocate Aamina Majeed and Peoples Conference candidate Shabnam Rehman. Even as the latter took a lead in the second round, it was Aamina who prevailed in the end to clinch the win with a bare margin of 39 votes. Aamina, who people believe received support from the National Conference, secured a total of 3,259 votes while Shabnam bagged 3,220 votes.

Apni Party candidate Hameeda Begum garnered 1,474 votes and was followed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shakeela Akhter who got 877 votes. Shabroz Hassan from Indian National Congress got 746 votes while Rifat Jan, Independent, got 612, Rafiqa Bano, Independent, got 123, Hafeeza Begum, Independent, got 62, Gulshan Begum, Independent, got 34 and Saima Begum, Independent, got 28 votes.

Out of 10,675 votes polled, a total of 240 votes were declared as invalid.

The winning candidate Aamina Majeed is a lawyer by profession and member of District Bar Association Kupwara.

In Hajin-A, Naza Begum, believed to have received support from the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party, registered a comprehensive win. Naza Begum secured 2,606 votes and was followed by Peoples Conference candidate Ateeqa Bano who got 2,283 votes. Kulsooma Begum of Bharatiya Janata Party secured 387 votes and Independent candidate Zahida Begum 315.

A total of 323 votes were declared as invalid, officials said.

The counting of DDC Drugmulla was held at ITI Kupwara and counting for Hajin-A was held at DC office Bandipora amid tight security arrangements.

The polling held on December 5 in the two constituencies simultaneously saw days of intense road-side and door-to-door campaigning. The supporters, especially women, braving severe chill came out of their homes in groups to vote for their respective candidates.

Hajin (A) in Bandipora saw a voter turnout of 53.27%, with 4,708 males and 3,982 females out of 16,000 electorate, while Drugmulla in Kupwara witnessed less voter turnout. Out of a total of 32,000 electorate, the constituency recorded 32.73% turnout as 5,624 males and 5,109 females came out to exercise their right of franchise.

The DDC elections in these seats first took place in December 2020. The counting of votes was withheld in Drugmulla and Hajin (A) owing to ‘dubious credentials’ of two candidates – Soomia Sadaf and Shazia Aslam. The State Election Commission (SEC) later declared the polling in the two constituencies as void and cancelled the candidature of both the candidates ab-initio, thereby directing for fresh polls on the two seats. (GNS)

