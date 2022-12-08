KU likely to announce winter vacations from first week of January

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) is likely to announce winter vacations from first week of January 2023.

Top officials of the varsity informed that the management will announce the winter vacations from first week of January 2023.

“As of now, we have not conducted the meeting with the deans of the university, but in the weeks time we will hold with them and will accordingly decide about the winter vacations,” the official said.

He also said that examinations of several departments have also been slated during the remaining time till the winter vacations. “We will try to culminate those exams first and then we will take a call regarding the vacations.”—(KNO)

