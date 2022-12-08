Govt has zero tolerance against militancy, says MHA in RS

Says security situation in J&K improved significantly with decline in militancy incidents, 180 militants killed this year

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against militancy and that the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rai told Rajya Sabha that there has been a substantial decline in militant incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

“14 persons belonging to minorities including 3 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in J&K since January, 2022 till 30th November, 2022,” he said.

He also said there were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns.

“Various measures have been taken by the government to protect the lives of minorities which include group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, round the clock Nakas at strategic points, patrolling and speculative Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), security arrangements through appropriate deployment,” he said.

He added a robust security and intelligence grid is in place in J&K to thwart any attempt at the hands of the militants.

He also said 180 militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir during encounters with security forces this year so far.

Rai told the Rajya Sabha that 123 militancy-related incidents took place in J&K this year so far and 31 security forces personnel and 31 civilians were killed.

The minister also said eight journalists working with Srinagar based local newspapers received threats through “Kashmir Fight” blog and four journalists belonging to Rising Kashmir also resigned.

“In this regard a case has been registered in Shergari Police Station, Srinagar,” he added.

Rai said the government has taken several steps to protect the lives of people including media persons from threats and attacks as under proactive security arrangements security grid which includes Police, Army, CAPF and intelligence agencies remain deployed across J&K to thwart any threat or attempt at the hands of militants or their handlers. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print