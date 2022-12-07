Div Commissioner Kashmir inaugurates CBC’s 5-day multimedia exhibition on Amrit Mahotsav at Anantnag

Anantnag: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole on Tuesday inaugurated a 5-day multimedia exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)at Sports Stadium Anantnag. The exhibition is being organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India from December 6- December 10, 2022.

Pole was accompanied by Dr Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Chairman, Municipal Council Anantnag and Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Anantnag.

The exhibition showcases the history of India’s freedom struggle through photo exhibits, audio-visual aids, printed Information Education and Communication (IEC) material and documentary screenings. Apart from the information on the unsung heroes of the Indian National Movement, the exhibition also provides information about different public welfare schemes of the government focusing on flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY, PM-KISAN, NEP-2020, POSHAN Abhiyan and SVEEP. Special stalls have been installed by the nodal departments of the UT Administration for public awareness.

In his welcome address Joint Director, CBC, Regional Office Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh briefed the guests about the mandate and activities of the CBC in Jammu and Kashmir. He informed that CBC’s field offices are engaged in the mass awareness about the public welfare schemes of the government in remote rural and border areas of the union territory. He said that people have to be informed for empowerment of the society and the success of these schemes is dependent on public awareness.

Addressing the gathering Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Sh. P.K Pole lauded the CBC, J&K and Ladakh for organizing the exhibition for awareness of the masses. He impressed upon the masses to cherish and value the freedom our nation has got after sacrifices by our freedom fighters. He said we have read the stories of the sacrifices by these heroes but Amrit Mahotsav is an opportunity to feel the emotion. Sh. Pole said that we as citizens need to do our duties honestly.

Chairman Municipal Council, Anantnag said that the Amrit Mahotsav is a festival to celebrate freedom and an opportunity for people to be part of the governance. He said that My Town My Pride initiative of the J&K administration is a step towards bringing government to the doorstep of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr. Basharat Qayoom in his address said that the multimedia exhibition is a step towards providing information about the schemes of the government to the masses so that the development reaches the last person in the queue.

He urged the people to visit the exhibition to get insight into the freedom struggle. Dr. Basharat said that the multi-media exhibition complements the My Town My Pride and Back to Village campaigns of the UT administration which also aim for awareness among masses.

Others present in the event were Dr. M.Y Zagoo, Chief Medical Officer, Mohammad Khalil Ganie, Chief Education Officer and other officers and officials from CBC and district administration.

On the occasion Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, CBC informed that over the next four days people will be informed about different welfare schemes through expert lectures, cultural programmes, activities for students, film screenings and distribution of awareness material by the Bureau. He said officers and experts from various nodal departments have been invited to be part of the event.

