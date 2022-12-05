At minus 3.4 Degree Celsius Srinagar records coldest night of season

Srinagar: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature continues to settle below freezing point in the Valley as majority of stations recorded sub-zero temperature.

Official said that the minimum temperature at world famous ski-resort, Gulmarg was recorded at minus 3.2 Degree Celsius last night while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of minus 2.7 Degree Celsius.

The mercury in Kokernag in South Kashmir settled at minus 1.4 Degree Celsius while in Qazigund the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 3.4 Degree Celsius.

As per the details, Pahalgam also recorder lowest temperature at minus 4.4 degree celsius—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print