‘International World Disability Day’ observed at CRC Bemina

SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 03: The Composite Regional Centre, (CRC) Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Government of India, Bemina, Srinagar today observed ‘World Disability Day’ at CRC campus, here.

The institution observed ‘World Disability Day’ by way of organizing series of cultural programmes, events and distribution of Aids & appliances in the interest of differently-abled persons keeping in view the theme of this year – ‘Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world’.

On the occasion, the students pursuing Degree and Diploma level rehabilitation courses in this institution performed cultural and motivational programmes, themes, lectures, educational events etc showcasing the prevention aspects, needs, rehabilitation etc of differently-abled persons in our society.

Aids & Assistive devices under the ADIP scheme of the Ministry were also distributed among the registered needy beneficiaries by the Director in-charge (CRC) in presence of the senior staff members / concerned faculty members of this institution on the occasion.

The parents and siblings of the Differently Able Persons (beneficiaries) who received these aids and assistive devices on the spot expressed their pleasure and extended satisfaction towards the work, Clinical and Rehabilitation services being provided by this institution in the interest of differently-abled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director in-charge CRC, Dr. Arifa Amin highlighted the need of observing ‘International Day for Persons with Disabilities’ every year on 3rd December.

Rehabilitation Officer, Shameem Ahmad highlighted the clinical data and progress achieved during the past two years by this institution and also focused on the steps and rehabilitation plans to be taken ahead by the rehabilitation professionals for the better rehabilitation as well as to boost the morale of differently-abled persons.

