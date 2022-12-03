35-year-old Woman charred to death in Bandipora

Bandipora: A 35-year-old woman was charred to death in an overnight blaze at Taki Shah village of Bandipora district in northern Kashmir, officials said here on Saturday.

They said that the woman identified as Naseema Begum wife of Fayaz Ahmad Khan, a resident of Taki Shah village was charred to death in an overnight fire that the fire broke out in her house and she got trapped in the fire and couldn’t be rescued.

The structure along with household items was completely gutted in the blaze, they said.

A police official while confirming the incident said that the cause of fire is being ascertained but apparently seems to have been caused by electric short circuit—(KNO)

