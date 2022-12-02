CBK Files Chargesheet Against Father-Daughter Duo in Cheque Fraud Case

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir’s Economic Offence Wing on Friday said that it has produced charge-sheet against father-daughter duo in an alleged forged cheque case of undisclosed amount here three years ago.

The chargesheet was presented in the case (FIR No. 10/2018 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC) against Abdul Rashid Bhat and her daughter R Rashid of Hari Singh High Street Srinagar before the Court of 13th Finance Srinagar.

“The instant case had been registered upon receipt of a written complaint preferred by JK Bank Branch Head, B/U (branch unit) Hari Singh High Street Srinagar, wherein it was alleged that a forged cheque was presented before the concerned Bank officials and later on the same was credited into the Bank account of the accused persons,” the CBK said in a statement, adding, “Accordingly the instant case was registered in police station Crime Branch Kashmir, now Economic Offence Wing of CBK.

“During the course of investigation, it has been established that the duo accused persons in league with each other succeeded fraudulently in transferring the cheque amount into their personal accounts,” the CBK said, and claimed that the evidence substantiated commission of Offence U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B by the accused persons.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print