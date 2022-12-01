Youth found dead mysteriously in Banihal

Banihal: A 25-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a rented accommodation in Banihal area of Ramban district on Thursday.

An official said that the youth identified as Rayees Ahmed Zohda (25) son of Mohammad Iqbal Zohda of Chanjloo Banihal was found dead in his rented accommodation in Gund Adalkoot locality of Banihal.

He said Rayees was was a driver by profession.

The official said investigation into the matter has been initiated to ascertain the cause of his death—(KNO)

