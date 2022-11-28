Kupwara man jumps in river Jhelum in Sopore, rescue ops on

Sopore ,: A 45-year-old man on Wednesday jumped into the river Jhelum in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district even as search and rescue operation has been launched.

An official said that Ali Mohammed Wani son of Atta Mohammed of Kupwara jumped into the river near Chakhan area of Sopore.

He said following the incident, a team was immediately rushed to the spot to launch search and rescue operation

He added search operation was going on to trace man’s body and further details will be shared accordingly—(KNO)

