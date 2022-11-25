SEC prohibits conduct of exit poll in 2 DDC seats till December 5

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir State Election Commission has prohibited the conduct of any exit poll in Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A district development constituencies till December 5.

According to an order, the poll-body has prohibited the conduct of any exit poll or its publication till December 5.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Election Authority (State Election Commission) hereby prohibits the conduct of any exit poll and publishing or publicizing/displaying the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner during re-poll in DDC Constituency Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A (Bandipora), till the hour fixed for conclusion of re-poll at 02.00 PM on December 05, 2022,” reads the SEC’s order—(KNO)

