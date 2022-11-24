Drone-dropped arms, ammo, cash recovered in Samba: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a drone dropped by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Samba district.

Talking to reporters Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Abhishek Mahajan,said drone came from Pakistan side and was dropped near the LoC in Swanka area of Samba.

He said as sealed packets were attached with the drone, as bomb disposal squad was called in.

“On being searched they recovered 02 pistols, 04 loaded magazines, 01 steel IED, watch, battery and 10 packets of cash,” he said—(KNO)

