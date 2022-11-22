Private schools misleading parents in central Kashmir by issuing examination date sheet: Govt

Srinagar: The School Education Department Monday said that some leading private schools were misleading the parents by issuing the examination date sheet illicitly and in violation of government guidelines.

It was leant that Central Joint Director of DSEK has said, “It has come to the notice of DSEK that some leading private schools in Srinagar City, Budgam and Ganderbal districts have clandestinely issued date sheets for conduct of examinations of various Classes.”

The officer in a communiqué has further said that the private schools have also opened counters for admission of students in next Higher Classes as well as for fresh admission in Nursery and LKG.

“This is a very serious violation and contravention of rules, regulations and guidelines issued from time to time and goes against the Uniform Academic Calendar presently in vogue in Jammu & Kashmir UT,” it reads.

The department through the medium of a public notice to all private schools and parents and students cautioned not to fall prey to this exercise being undertaken by these schools to fleece the gullible parents and students by some unscrupulous elements who are hell-bent to try to frustrate the education norms and policies while resorting to these cheap means of earning name, fame and money.

“This appears to be a big game plan to hoodwink the parents and the students,” the officer said.

Keeping in view all these issues, authorities directed all the government and private school managements to note and to adhere to the guidelines, orders and the circulars of the education department in letter and spirit without fail.

“No one can be allowed to violate the rule of law with impunity, they shall desist from such malpractices right now and anybody found involved in any such illegal activity and malpractice shall have to face serious consequences at his or her own risk and responsibility.” These kinds of activities have no approval from the State Education Department at all,” reads the Communiqué of DSEK. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print