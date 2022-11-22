LeT Module Busted in Bandipora, 02 Active Militants, 02 Associates Including a Woman Arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police on tuesday said that in a major breakthrough against militant infrastructure in North Kashmir, Police alongwith security forces busted LeT militant module by arresting two active LeT militant and their two important associates including a woman associate in Bandipora.

In a handout, the police said that Bandipora Police alongwith 13RR & CRPF during a cordon & search operation launched at Gundbal Nursery arrested two active militants linked with militant outfit LeT. They have been identified as Musaib Mir @ Moya resident of Rakh Hajin and Arafat Farooq Wagey @ Dr Adil resident of Gulshnabad Hajin.

According to police spokesman, Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, 01 AK-56 riffle, 04 AK series Magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes etc have been recovered from their possession.

The joint party also arrested their two important militant associates identified as Imran Majeed Mir @Jaffar Bhaie resident of Wangipora Sumbal and Suraya Rashid Wani @Senty @Tabish resident of Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin alongwith two hand grenades & other incriminating materials, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the busted militant module was being handled by LeT militant commander @Samama @Babar from PoK. The module was directed to carry out substantial attacks on civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of general public. They were also tasked to carry out a powerful IED blast at any crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties thereby averting a major tragedy. Local public has appreciated the timely arrest of the Pak handled militant module.

Meanwhile ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulates joint forces for busting the militant module and averting a major tragedy. He also termed it as a big success in demolishing the militant infrastructure of North Kashmir, reads the statement.

