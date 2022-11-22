Cold prevails in Valley but no major forecast till Nov-end: MeT

Mercury dips to minus 3.5 in Pahalgam

Srinagar: After a brief spell of snow and rains, dry weather is expected in Kashmir till November-end, said Meteorological centre Srinagar (MeT).

An official of the weather centre said that there is no forecast for any major snowfall till the end of this month.

“Currently weather is clear throughout J&K. Mainly dry weather is expected till the end of November,” the official added.

Kashmir witnessed early snow in November in higher reaches triggering footfall of tourists to destinations including Gulmarg called as skiers’ paradise for its slopes.

The snow has nosedived temperature at Gulmarg with the last night witnessing minus 3.4°C against minus 1.8°C the previous night, the official said.

Srinagar, meanwhile, recorded a low of 3.7°C against 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.5°C against 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.4°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.3°C against 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.1°C below normal for north Kashmir, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.9°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.2°C (3.2°C above normal), Batote 4.7°C (0.6°C below normal), Katra 9.1°C (1.4°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.6°C (0.2°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 6.8°C, Leh minus 9.6°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 11.5°C, the official said. (GNS)

