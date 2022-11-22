13-member committee set up for facilitating 5G roll out in J&K

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday set up a Working Committee headed by Financial Commissioner Home for facilitating 5G roll out in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order,the 13-member committee will be headed by Financial Secretary Home department.

The committee will be tasked for working out modalities for using government infrastructure and street furniture for facilitating 5G roll out in Jammu and Kashmir.

The other members in the committee include Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Administrative Secretary Information Technology Department, Administrative Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, Representative of Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Representative of Administrative Secretary Revenue Department, Representative of Administrative Secretary Science and Technology Department, Special/Additional Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Sr. DDG, License Service Area, DoT, J&K, Chief Town Planner, Jammu/Kashmir and Representative Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)—(KNO)

