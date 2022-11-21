No accountability whatsoever: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Hours after a “hybrid” militant assisting police was killed in an encounter in Anantnag district, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged the “same story is repeated” in Jammu and Kashmir and there is “no accountability whatsoever”.
“Another Kashmiri accused of being a hybrid militant is killed in police custody. The same story is repeated where an alleged militant is taken to a hideout & subsequently shot at under mysterious circumstances. No accountability whatsoever,” Mufti said in a tweet.
Police said Tantray was earlier a militant associate of LeT and was involved in various crimes regarding which cases were registered. He was also detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) from June 2019 to December 2019, according to a police spokesperson.
PTI
