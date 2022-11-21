Man nabbed with heroin worth crores in Baramulla

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Security forces recovered heroin worth crores of rupees in Baramulla district, police said Sunday.
During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him, a police spokesperson said.
When police searched him, he was found to have four packets of heroin-like substance worth crores of rupees in his possession, he said.
The person was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sahoora area of Uri, he said.
Bhat was arrested and taken to a police station where he remains in custody, he said.
A case has been registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesperson added.
PTI

Man nabbed with heroin worth crores in Baramulla added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.