Death of siblings in Lolab fire mishap: DC visits family, gives Rs 1 lakh compensation

Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattaray on Sunday visited the family whose two minor children were burnt alive in a tragic fire incident on the preceding night, at Kakkadpatti in Diver Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas, DySP Sarfaraz Ahmad, SDM Lolab Aijaz Ahmad, Tehsildar Lalpora Inam-ul-Maqbool, Naib-tehsildar Shameem Ahmad, and SHO Lalpora Naseer Ahmad.

He extended heartfelt commiserations to the aggrieved family of Mohammad Akbar Khan over the tragic death of his two minor children, and for his entire residential house gutted in the fire.

The DC provided the family with an immediate compensation of one lakh rupees and also ensured all possible assistance for construction of a new house.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered an enquiry and said that whosoever is found at fault will be taken to task.

Fire and Emergency department officials said that there was no negligence on their part as it was difficult to reach through the “narrow alleys.”

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public not to encroach upon road stretches as it impedes rescue operations when such an incident takes place anywhere.

Two siblings – Amir Ahmed Khan (6) and Sabzar Ahmad Khan (3) – were burnt alive during the night after a fire broke out in their home.

(GNS)

