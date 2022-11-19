Three soldiers killed in Kupwara snow avalanche

Kupwara: Three soldiers were killed after they came under a snow avalanche in Machil Sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday, officials said.
“In an unfortunate incident, three jawans of Army’s 56-RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machil area when they came under an avalanche,” a senior police officer said.
He said that all the bodies have been retrieved from the spot and their identification is being ascertained.
Defence sources said that a fresh weather advisory has been shared with the soldiers guarding forward posts and they have been advised to stay cautious while performing duties in avalanche prone areas. KNO