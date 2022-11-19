Three soldiers killed in Kupwara snow avalanche

By on No Comment

Three soldiers killed in Kupwara snow avalanche

Kupwara: Three soldiers were killed after they came under a snow avalanche in Machil Sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday, officials said.
“In an unfortunate incident, three jawans of Army’s 56-RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machil area when they came under an avalanche,” a senior police officer said.
He said that all the bodies have been retrieved from the spot and their identification is being ascertained.
Defence sources said that a fresh weather advisory has been shared with the soldiers guarding forward posts and they have been advised to stay cautious while performing duties in avalanche prone areas. KNO

 

Three soldiers killed in Kupwara snow avalanche added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.