Singer Waqar Khan joins NC

Srinagar: Emerging singer from Jammu and Kashmir Waqar Khan joined the National Conference (NC) here on Friday.
“Prominent social activist and youth icon @im_waqarkhan along with scores of his supporters joined JKNC in presence Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah,” a party spokesman tweeted.
Khan, hailing from Gurez area of the valley, has become popular among the youngsters for his singing.
