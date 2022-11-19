Minor, his uncle trapped inside well in Kupwara rescued

Kupwara: An 11-year-old boy and his uncle were rescued within hours after they got stuck in a well at Hatmulla village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday evening.

An official said that a minor boy identified as Firdous Ahmad Mir, son of Nazir Ahmad Mir accidently fell into the well.

He said that soon after the incident, the villagers rushed to the spot and also informed the concerned authorities. “Later, his uncle went inside the well in a bid to rescue the boy, but he too got trapped,” the officials added.

He also said that a team of police, civil administration and fire, emergency department and SDRF started the rescue operation jointly and pressed their men and machinery into the service.

However, after hectic efforts, the duo was rescued safely and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance—(KNO)

