30 JKAS Officers Transferred In J&K

Srinagar: The Government on Friday ordered transfer of 30 JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to three separate orders, Smita Sethi, JKAS, Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SICOP, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department.

Raman Kumar Kesar, JKAS, Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. “He shall hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, till further orders”.

Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K.

Showkat Ahmad Rather, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, has been posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam.

Suram Chand Sharma, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ved Prakash, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar, vice Gurvinderjit Singh, JKAS, has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Neelam Khajuria, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Syed Shabir Ahmad, JKAS, Officer on Special Duty with State Election Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Shahnawaz Shah, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes Department, Kashmir, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (South), Kashmir hqr at Lower Munda, against an available vacancy.

Rakesh Dubey, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Vikar Ahmad Giri, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.

Minakshi Vaid, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries (Development), Jammu.

Yar Ali Khan, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Mehraj-ud-din Shah, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Surinder Pal Sharma, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (S&M), Jammu, against an aveilable vacancy

Dr. Des Raj Bhagat, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basholi with hqr at Basholi, relieving Ajeet Singh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basholi of the additional charge of the post.

Jagdish Singh, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Pankaj Bhagotra, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Jammu.

Ankush Hans, JKAS, Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Sanjay Kumar Tickoo, Under Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, Jammu.

Shakeel Maqbool, ICAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Kashmir, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (North), Kashmir and PFMS matter in the Finance department, has been posted as Additional Commissioner, State Enforcement), Kashmir, vice Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Ms. Anu Behl, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Ghan Shyam Singh, JKAS, Regional Transport Officer, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur.

Basharat Hussain, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua, relieving Joginder Singh Jasrotia, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project Samba of the additional charge of the post.

Syed Sajad Qadri, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDs Project, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, vice Masarat Hashim, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Satish Kumar, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

Tahir Mustafa Malik, JKAS, Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Afaq Ahmed, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Jammu, vice Ms. Anju Gupta who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Sandeep Seiontra, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

