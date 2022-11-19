Govt committed to provide better health care facilities to J&K residents: Union MoS Rameshwar Teli

Inspects progress on under construction ESIC hospital in Budgam

BUDGAM: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Shri Rameshwar Teli today said that the Central Government is committed to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said this during the inspection of the under construction 100 – bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hospital at SIDCO Industrial Complex, Ompora Budgam.

The Minister said that the hospital shall cater best patient care facilities and shall be equipped with all modern machinery and adequate deployment of medical and para- medical staff adding that ESIC is among the best multidimensional social security schemes in the world.

The minister instructed the concerned agency to ensure the construction of the hospital before the stipulated timeline adding that the completion of this hospital will take the number of ESIC functional hospitals in the country to 161 along with 8 Medical Colleges.

The Minister was apprised that the hospital is being constructed at a cost of Rs 159 crore and shall have modern healthcare facilities including 24×7 emergency, OPD, IPD, Operation theatre, dental, maternity, ICU wards, diagnostic Laboratories, psychiatric department and all other health facilities.

In order to ensure ESIC benefits reach to maximum beneficiaries, the Minister emphasized on registration of more and more employees of factories and other labourers or any work force working on temporary basis as Insured Persons to avail benefits of ESIC.

The Minister directed the Labour department to conduct assessment and registration of all workers at all existing factories and other business units in the UT. He also stressed on the registration of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhaan (PMSYM) pension scheme.

Regional Director ESIC, A. K. Sharma; Board Member S. P. Tiwari; CE CPWD, Mr Rampal; Labour Commissioner J&K, A. R. War; Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad; SSP, Tahir Saleem; ADC Budgam, Dr Nasir Ahmad; GM DIC, Mohammad Ashraf; DD Employment, Mushtaq Ahmad and ALC Zamir Ahmad

