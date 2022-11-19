Dr Farooq clears air, says will contest Assembly polls for sure

Jammu: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday that he will contest the Assembly elections whenever they are held but won’t fight party polls slated for December 05.

“J&K is a place of rumours and that’s nothing new. I will contest Assembly polls for sure whenever they are held. I won’t fight the NC elections for choosing the party chief on December 05. Delegates will choose the new party president,” Dr Farooq told reporters in Jammu.

He said that in 1996 there was no other party than NC. “It was the NC that employed teachers under Rehbar-e-Taleem and 300 doctors were appointed,” he said. Senior Abdullah said NC’s strategy for Assembly polls is ready and the party is fully geared up to face the elections. He said NC wants peaceful J&K and better relations with New Delhi.

Dr Farooq’s assertions comes a day after political grapevine was ripe with the rumours that he has decided to end his political career and won’t neither contest party polls nor Assembly polls—(KNO)

