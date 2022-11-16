KU to switch over to e-office from January 1, 2023, says VC

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday directed rolling out the e-office application, a part of the varsity’s Administrative Management System, from January 1, 2023.

The Vice-Chancellor passed the instructions during a review meeting of the e-office application, developed in-house by the Directorate of Information Technology and Support System of the University.

Saying that such technological interventions will lead to enhanced governance efficiency and transparency in the system, Prof Nilofer directed imparting of necessary training to all officials concerned so that the e-office is rolled out in an efficient manner by the set timeline, beginning with the important offices.

The e-office application module is part of Administrative Management System (AMS) developed by the University and it includes other administrative services like leave, budget, finance, property return, among others, and its roll out will lead the varsity to shift completely to the online mode for its governance operations.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor to preview in detail different components of the e-office to enable the modifications, if any required to be done, for its early launch.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the e-office application will lead to greater efficiency and promptness in the administrative system, especially with regard to delivery of different services related to employees and other stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, besides all officers of the Registry who offered their valuable inputs on the e-office roll-out.

Earlier, In-Charge Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Qadri gave a detailed presentation about the e-office and its various components.

Officials and IT professionals of the Directorate were present on the occasion.

