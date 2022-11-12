MeT forecasts ‘scattered to fairly widespread’ rain, snow on Nov 13, 14 in J&K

*

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather in next 24 hours and scattered to fairly widespread light rain and snow (over higher reaches) on November 13 and 14 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, the minimum temperature recorded a drop and most places with world famous skiing resort of Gulmarg recording a low of minus 4.0°C.

“Mainly dry weather is expected over Jammu and Kashmir divisions during the next 24 hours while there is possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light rain/TS/SN on subsequent two days (read November 13 and 14),” a meteorological department official said here.

Regarding the temperature, the official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.2°C against 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature is normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.5°C against 2.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.7°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.4°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night, he told GNS. It was 3.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.8°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. It was 3.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C (0.5°C above normal), Batote 4.6°C (1.2°C below normal), Katra 10.4°C (below normal by 1.0°C) and Bhadarwah 1.6°C (below normal by 1.6°C).

In Kargil area of Ladakh, he said, mercury settled at minus 6.2°C, Leh witnessed a low of minus 8.3°C and Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, recorded minimum of minus 10.7°C. (GNS)

