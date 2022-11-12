JKPSI Recruitment Case: CBI files chargesheet against 24 accused

SRINAGAR: The CBI on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 24 accused persons involved in police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

In a statement,

a spokesperson of the CBI said that the agency today filed chargesheet against 24 accused including then Commandant of BSF, then ASI, Constables of J&K Police, then officials of CRPF, Teacher & other persons in a case releated to J&K PSI recruitment scam.

The statement reads that a case was registered on 03.08.2022 on the request of J&K Government to investigate the allegations of irregularities in written examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board.

It further said that the investigation was spread across several states involving analysis of voluminous technical data and examination of large number of witnesses.

“After registration of the case, searches were conducted around 77 places including in J&K, Haryana, Delhi, Bengaluru at the premises of accused & others including certain officials of JKSSB. 20 persons were arrested and cash of Rs. 61.79 lakh (approx) was recovered,” it reads.

It added that further investigation was going on to unearth larger conspiracy on other allegations levelled in the FIR—(KNO)

