Case filed against LeT, TRF handlers for issuing threats to journalists in Kashmir: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said that it registered a case against Lashkar-e-Toiba handlers and its offshoot TRF for issuing threats to journalist and reporters based in Kashmir.

Srinagar police in a Tweet,informed that a case has been registered under UAPA and IPC at Shergari police station.

“Case registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir. FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in shergari PS,” police tweeted—(KNO)

