‘Genetic method’ to count Hangul in Kashmir

Srinagar: A fresh survey is being carried out to estimate the population of the endangered Hangul in Kashmir. Aaltaf Hussain Dentoo, Wildlife Warden, Central Division, said teams are being sent on the ground to find the population of Hangul and this time genetic methods are being used.

“The fecal matter of the Hangul will be sent to a Hyderabad laboratory where through a very advanced method we will find out the total number of Hangul,” he said.

A Wildlife department official said that the last Hangul census was conducted in 2021. “The Hangul population is 263 as per the 2021 census,” he said, adding that the census revealed that the number of Hangul males per 100 females was 126 in 2021, down from 153 in 2019, while the number of fawns per 100 females had increased to 13.4 in 2021 from 9 in 2019.

He said the census reports available with the department show that annual Hangul counting started in 2004 using scientific methods and estimated the population at 197 in 2004, 153 in 2006, 127 in 2008, 175 in 2009, 218 in 2011, 186 in 2015, 214 in 2017 and 237 in 2019.

Dentoo said that there is a gradual increase in the population and there are no worrisome factors. “In winters, during snowfall, we drop some vegetables, fresh leaves and other things for them,” he said.

—KNO

