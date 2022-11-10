KVK Srinagar organises awareness program for farmers under Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Srinagar: KVK, Srinagar conducted an awareness program under Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the farmers of Tengpora, Bakashipora, Qamerwari on Wednesday.

Head KVK, Srinagar along with the team of scientists attended the program with the participation of more than fifty (50) farmers including progressive farmers. Head KVK took the overall review of the program and appraised the farmers with the latest technologies including use of quality seed particularly in field and vegetable crops, shifting from inorganic to organic, integrated farming system etc. and stressed upon the farmers for their early adaptation for harvesting the long term benefits. Scientists of the KVK deliberated upon the different technologies being carried out in the field of agriculture viz, cultivation of low volume high value crops, crop diversification, exotic vegetable cultivation etc.

Farmers were also made aware of different skill development programmes like vermicomposting, mushroom production, nursery establishment etc being carried out at KVK for the unemployed rural youth which can definitely help them in earning their livelihood. During the program an extensive interaction about the efficient water utilization was also discussed in which emphasis was given on different water harvesting techniques, micro irrigation system and conservation of water bodies from being polluted by different pollutants. During the program pulse pea var, Shalimar pea-1 was distributed among the farmers. To boost organic farming, 5 kgs of vermicompost bags were also distributed among the farmers. Farmers were highly satisfied with the kind of information they were acquainted with and insisted on conducting more such programs in future.

