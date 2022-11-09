Doda accident: Wait continues for families of 4 missing youth amid massive rescue operation

Jammu,

: The families and friends of four youth are waiting anxiously for any update regarding their loved ones who drowned in river Chenab after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into the fast flowing water body near Karara Premnagar in Doda district last evening.

While the exact number of the travelers was not immediately known to the authorities while launching the rescue operation following the accident last evening, officials said that information collected by concerned police revealed that there were four youth onboard the car—swift (JK06-9297).

A police officer told GNS that a massive rescue operation resumed early this morning to trace out the missing youth.

He said that due to darkness, the rescue operation was stopped and resumed early this morning.

“We have pressed boats etc and all efforts are being made to trace out the missing,” the officer said.

The missing youth have been identified as Rohan Mangotra son of Sadhu Ram of Nayedangri, Adit Kotwal son of Rakesh Kumar of Paryote, Surjeet Singh son of Dharamsingh of Jodhpur and Vishal Chandail son of Jagdish of Shiva Suhanda.

Police have already filed a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Thathri and investigation continues to ascertain the cause behind the accident, the officer added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print