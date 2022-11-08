Sub-zero temp in Gulmarg, Pahalgam as J&K braces for another wet spell from tomorrow

Srinagar: Amid forecast for more rain and snowfall in the next three days, mercury recorded a fall at most places and settled below sub-zero level in Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Tuesday, officials said.

“Partly cloudy weather is expected today and light to moderate rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) is expected at many places during November 9 evening to 11th forenoon,” said a meteorological department official here. However, he said, there is no forecast of any major rain/snowfall during the spell.

From November 12-16, he said, the weather is expected to be “fair to partly cloudy”.

Regarding probable impacts, he said, snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Leh-Manali road on November 10 and 11.

“Prior to embarking on journey, people are advised to know the status of the road from traffic police to avoid inconveniences,” he said, adding, “Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes etc with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather.”

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.3°C against 4.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.0°C against 5.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 1.6°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.1°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 28°C against 2.3°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.8°C against 18.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 2.2°C (below normal by 24°C), Batote 5.8°C (1.0°C below normal), Katra 11.2°C (below normal by 0.6°C) and Bhadarwah 3.4°C (below normal by 0.4°C).

Regarding rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, he said, Srinagar received 1.9mm of rain, Qazigund 24.6mm, Pahalgam 10.2mm, Kupwara 5.2mm, Kokernag 12.6mm, Gulmarg 2.6mm, Jammu nil, Banihal 27.8mm, Batote 7.8mm, Katra 7.0mm and Bhaderwah 2.2mm. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print