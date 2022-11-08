One-way traffic restored on Srinagar—Leh highway

Ganderbal: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway, which was suspended on Sunday after fresh snowfall at Zoji La, was restored for one way traffic on Tuesday morning.

J&K Tarffic police on its official Twitter handle informed that one way traffic has been restored on the road after clearance of snow.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. After clearance of snow from the road traffic has been released from Minimarg towards sonamarg however Mughal road still closed,” police tweeted.

Due to snowfall, authorities had closed the Srinagar-Leh highway for traffic movement on Sunday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print