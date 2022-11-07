Representatives of Israel Embassy visit SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Representatives of the Israel Embassy Monday visited Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus to explore the joint collaborations in agriculture technology between the university and Israeli institutions.

Yair Eshel, Agricultural Attaché MASHAV, Embassy of Israel in New Delhi along with Brihama Dev, Project Officer MASHAV, Embassy of Israel held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai and interacted with officers of the university to discuss the modalities and framework for the establishment of Centre of Excellence for precision agriculture and conducting capacity building programmes.

Yair Eshel, during the interaction, said it is a special day for him that after the long process he is able to visit SKUAST-K in Kashmir to understand how to collaborate and make the two side links benefiting both. He offered full corporation and said it needs to be build step by step to benefit both of us.

Brihama Dev said they are working under MASHAV to collaborate for the welfare of the Indian farmers with technology and planting material. He said the proposed Centre of Excellence here will be producing the high quality planting material, demonstrating the best farming practices and extension to share the knowledge with farmers.

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai thanked Yair Eshel and Brihama Dev for visiting the university. He said working together will help to bring solutions to the agriculture problems in the region. He expected that the establishment of the Centre of Excellence will help in building the capacity of the university and farmers towards the digital and precision agriculture.

Registrar SKUAST-K Prof Tariq Ahmad Masoodi, Director Research Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, Director Extension, Prof Gul Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Planning Prof Haroon Naik, Director Education, MN Khan, DSW Prof MA Siddique, besides all the deans, associate deans and heads of the divisions attended the interactive meeting. Dr Naveed Hamid presented the vote of thanks.

