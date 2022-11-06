Rains, Snowfall In J&K, Mercury Plunges To Minus 3.6°C

Srinagar: Rain and snow lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir since overnight while as the meteorological department here forecast more wet weather in the next 24 hours.

Reports said that higher reaches received snowfall while plains had good amount of rainfall. Gulmarg plains also had light snowfall.

A meteorological department official said in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 26.1mm of rain, Qazigund 16.0mm, Pahalgam 14.3mm, Kupwara 16.2mm, Kukernag 11.4mm, Gulmarg 16.8mm, Jammu 16.2mm, Banihal 24.8mm, Batote 17.9mm, Katra 17.0mm, Bhaderwah 13.2mm and Kathua 10.2mm.

“Widespread light to moderate Rain, Snow and TS are expected over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours,” a meteorological department official here said. Decrease in precipitation has been forecast for subsequent two days, according to the MeT department.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.5°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.1°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.0°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.4°C against 16.4°C on the previous night. It was normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.6°C (above normal by 2.0°C), Batote 7.0°C (0.5°C below normal), Katra 17.0°C (above normal by 1.1°C) and Bhadarwah 8.0°C (above normal 0.5°C). (GNS)

