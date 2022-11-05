Elderly Man’s Body From Nallah In Aishmuqam Anantnag

Anantnag: Body of a 65-year-old man was found from Nallah (rivulet) in Aishmuqam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that a team of police rushed to Salia Aishmuqam area soon after being informed about the body in the Nallah. Later the body was recovered. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rehman Khanday (65) son of late Abdul Aziz, a local resident of Salia.

A police official, while confirming the recovery of the body, said that further proceedings have been launched. (GNS)

