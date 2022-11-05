2 hybrid militants arrested in Sopore: Police

Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two active hybrid militants along with arms and ammunition in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF 179 BN during a cordon and search operation arrested an active hybrid militant from Shah Faisal market of Sopore town.

He said that during questioning, the arestee revealed his identity as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani son of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani of Hamray Pattan and accomplice of another hybrid militant, who was arrested during late night hours.

The militant was identified as Jameel Ahmed Parra son of Habibullah Parra of Tappar Pattan.

The official said that they recovered incriminating material including a Pistol, Pistol magazine, some pistol rounds and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from their possession.

He said that a case FIR No. 250/2022 under relevant sections of law in this regard has been registered in Police Station Sopore and further investigation was going on—(KNO)

